Ellington Residential: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $8.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 27 cents per share.

The residential mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $3.1 million in the period.

Ellington Residential shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EARN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EARN