Eli Lilly buying Loxo Oncology for about $8 billion

Loxo Oncology Chief Executive Officer Josh Bilenker, left, and Chief Business Officer Jacob Van Naarden pose for a photo inside the company's headquarters at 281 Tresser Blvd., in downtown Stamford, Conn. on Oct. 24, 2018. less Loxo Oncology Chief Executive Officer Josh Bilenker, left, and Chief Business Officer Jacob Van Naarden pose for a photo inside the company's headquarters at 281 Tresser Blvd., in downtown Stamford, Conn. on ... more Photo: Michael Cummo / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Michael Cummo / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Eli Lilly buying Loxo Oncology for about $8 billion 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Eli Lilly is buying Loxo Oncology for about $8 billion, broadening its lineup of cancer treatments.

Loxo Oncology Inc., based in Stamford, Connecticut, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers.

Eli Lilly and Co. said Monday that it will pay $235 for each Loxo share. That's a 68 percent premium to the company's Friday closing price of $139.87.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter.

Shares of Eli Lilly, based in Indianapolis, fell 2.7 percent in Monday premarket trading.