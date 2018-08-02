El Pollo Loco: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) _ El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $5.1 million.

The Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The Tex-Mex fast food chain posted revenue of $111.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.5 million.

El Pollo Loco shares have risen 16 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.45, a decline of 14 percent in the last 12 months.

