Edmunds compares new Escalade, Navigator and Mercedes GLS

Among luxury SUVs, the Cadillac Escalade has long made no apologies about being big and brash. Now Cadillac has redesigned the Escalade for 2021 with a new look and an infusion of new technology features. Do these updates make it the best large luxury SUV you can buy?
Not if the competition has anything to say about it. The 2021 Escalade faces off against the 2021 Lincoln Navigator, Edmunds’ preferred pick over the previous-generation Escalade, and one of Europe’s most luxurious SUVs, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS. Edmunds’ experts compare all three to find out which one takes the crown.