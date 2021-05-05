Edmunds: The top off-road vehicles for 2021

7
It’s no surprise that trucks and SUVs continue to dominate the U.S. vehicle market. But in a further move, automakers are increasingly building more SUVs and trucks that are specifically designed for off-road driving. With special enhancements to improve traction, ground clearance and even visibility, these vehicles can climb over rocks or blast over sand dunes that would leave regular trucks or SUVs stuck, stranded or possibly broken.
Edmunds experts report on five ultra-capable off-roaders that are either already on dealer lots or worth waiting for in the coming months.