Economic growth slows in Midwest states as trade fears mount

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Business remains strong in nine Midwest and Plains states, but a new monthly survey suggests that growth is slowing as concerns about trade and tariffs increase.

The region's overall economic index decreased to 61.8 in June from May's 67.3, but any score above 50 indicates growth.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the trade concerns and more interest rate increases are likely to slow the region's economy.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.