East West Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) _ East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $173 million.
The bank, based in Pasadena, California, said it had earnings of $1.18 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $499 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $411.1 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $407.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $703.7 million, or $4.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 billion.
East West Bancorp shares have climbed 15 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 26 percent in the last 12 months.
