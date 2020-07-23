EHealth: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ EHealth Inc. (EHTH) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The provider of internet-based heath insurance agency services posted revenue of $88.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.3 million.

EHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.83 to $4.32 per share, with revenue in the range of $630 million to $670 million.

EHealth shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $114, an increase of 32% in the last 12 months.

