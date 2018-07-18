EBay: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ EBay Inc. (EBAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $642 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The e-commerce company posted revenue of $2.64 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, eBay expects its per-share earnings to range from 54 cents to 56 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.64 billion to $2.69 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.73 billion.

EBay expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.28 to $2.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.75 billion to $10.85 billion.

EBay shares have increased almost 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.95, an increase of 3 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBAY