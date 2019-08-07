Dynavax Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) _ Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Berkeley, California-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $8.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.99. A year ago, they were trading at $13.70.

