Duluth Holdings: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVILLE, Wis. (AP) _ Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $6.4 million.

The Belleville, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The clothing and tools supplier posted revenue of $110.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.6 million.

Duluth Holdings expects full-year earnings to be 79 cents to 84 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $555 million to $575 million.

Duluth Holdings shares have risen 69 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 51 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTH