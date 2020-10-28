https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Ducommun-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15682544.php
Ducommun: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 69 cents per share.
The aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $150.4 million in the period.
Ducommun shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.64, a decrease of 24% in the last 12 months.
