Dropbox: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $39.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The online file-sharing company posted revenue of $455 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $451.8 million.

Dropbox shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.89, a decline of 7% in the last 12 months.

