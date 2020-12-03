Dollar General: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $574.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $2.31.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 24 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $8.2 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twenty-two analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.14 billion.

Dollar General shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 14%. The stock has climbed 41% in the last 12 months.

