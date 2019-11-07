Disney: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) _ The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.05 billion.

The Burbank, California-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $19.1 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.03 billion.

Disney shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 23%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $133.13, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIS