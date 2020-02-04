Disney: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) _ The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.11 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had profit of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $20.86 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.08 billion.

Disney shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $144.66, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.

