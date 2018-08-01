Dine Brands: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) _ Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $12.7 million.

The Glendale, California-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The parent company of Applebee's and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $184.5 million in the period.

Dine Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.25 per share.

Dine Brands shares have risen 40 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 73 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIN