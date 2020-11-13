Digirad: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) _ Digirad Corp. (DRAD) on Friday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its third quarter.

The Suwanee, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The diagnostic services and imaging company posted revenue of $30.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.69. A year ago, they were trading at $3.77.

