Designer Brands: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $98.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.36 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 86 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $489.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $578.2 million.

Designer Brands shares have declined 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 46% in the last 12 months.

