Dermira: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Dermira Inc. (DERM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $57.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.06.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.40 per share.

The skin condition drug developer posted revenue of $11.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.1 million.

Dermira shares have dropped roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.77, a decrease of 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DERM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DERM