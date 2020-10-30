Daseke: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) _ Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $15.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Addison, Texas-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $375.8 million in the period.

Daseke shares have climbed 64% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 68% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSKE