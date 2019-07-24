DTE Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) _ DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $182 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

DTE Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.02 to $6.38 per share.

DTE Energy shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has climbed 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

