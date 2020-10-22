DMC Global: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) _ DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $55.3 million in the period.

DMC Global shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.68, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

