D.R. Horton: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $482.7 million.

The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $4.5 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.57 billion.

D.R. Horton shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 11%. The stock has fallen 5% in the last 12 months.

