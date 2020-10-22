CyberOptics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ CyberOptics Corp. (CYBE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The high precision sensor products maker posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period.

CyberOptics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $37.73, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

