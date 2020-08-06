Cutera: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) _ Cutera Inc. (CUTR) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $11.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The maker of laser skin treatments posted revenue of $26.4 million in the period.

Cutera shares have fallen 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.79, a fall of 40% in the last 12 months.

