Cross Timbers: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.8 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share.

The express trust posted revenue of $2 million in the period.

Cross Timbers shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 49% in the last 12 months.

