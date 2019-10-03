Costco: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) _ Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.1 billion.

The Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.69 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.54 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $47.5 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.12 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.66 billion, or $8.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $152.7 billion.

Costco shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $289, an increase of 24% in the last 12 months.

