Costco: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) _ Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $838 million.

On a per-share basis, the Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.89.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $37.27 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.53 billion.

Costco shares have climbed slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $309.56, an increase of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COST