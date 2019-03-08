Costco, Big Lots rise; Marvell Technology, Okta slip

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $11.03 to $227.82

The huge, no-frills retailer reported earnings that were far ahead of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.

National Beverage Corp., down $10 to $58.27

The maker of La Croix drinks badly missed earnings forecasts and issued a puzzling statement blaming the results on "injustice."

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., down 49 cents to $18.68

The company issued a forecast for earnings in the current quarter that was far below what analysts were looking for.

Big Lots Inc., up $4.34 to $36.18

The discount retailer reported earnings that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

Vail Resorts Inc., up $14.15 to $216.55

The company, which operates Breckenridge, Whistler and other ski resorts, reported strong profits and raised its forecast.

Okta Inc., down $2.78 to $78.43

The digital security company issued a far weaker forecast than analysts were expecting and announced an acquisition.

American Outdoor Brands Corp., down $1.41 to $9.96

The gun maker, whose brands include Smith & Wesson, forecast earnings that weren't nearly as strong as analysts were expecting.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.15 to $79.01

Energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil.