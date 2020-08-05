Corcept: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $28.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $88.6 million in the period.

Corcept expects full-year revenue in the range of $355 million to $375 million.

Corcept shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CORT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CORT