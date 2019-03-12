Corbus Pharmaceuticals: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) _ Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Norwood, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $55.7 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.8 million.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares have climbed slightly more than 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 15 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRBP