Cooper-Standard: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) _ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $134.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Northville, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $7.93 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.61 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $340.5 million in the period.

Cooper-Standard shares have declined 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.93, a decline of 68% in the last 12 months.

