Consumer Portfolio Services: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $3 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share.

The auto lender posted revenue of $67.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.12. A year ago, they were trading at $3.65.

