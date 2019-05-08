Connecticut Water Service: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CLINTON, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut Water Service Inc. (CTWS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Clinton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The water company posted revenue of $27.9 million in the period.

Connecticut Water Service shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 1% in the last 12 months.

