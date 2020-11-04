ConforMIS: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) _ ConforMIS Inc. (CFMS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its third quarter.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 65 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.04.

_____

