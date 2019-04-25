Comcast: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $3.55 billion.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 76 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $26.86 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.31 billion.

Comcast shares have increased 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 17 percent. The stock has increased 25 percent in the last 12 months.

