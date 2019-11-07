Columbus McKinnon: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $16.6 million.

The Getzville, New York-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The maker of materials handling products and systems posted revenue of $207.6 million in the period.

Columbus McKinnon shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCO