Colony Credit: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) on Thursday reported a loss of $356 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of $2.77. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 57 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $26.1 million in the period.

Colony Credit shares have decreased nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.23, a fall of 29% in the last 12 months.

