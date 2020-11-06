Colony Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Colony Capital (CLNY) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $4.8 million, or 1 cent per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $205.8 million, or 44 cents per share.

The provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. posted revenue of $316.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.8 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.73. A year ago, they were trading at $5.48.

