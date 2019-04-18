Colony Bankcorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) _ Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.8 million.

The Fitzgerald, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $15.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Colony Bankcorp shares have climbed 19 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.39, an increase of 10 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBAN