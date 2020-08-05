Collegium Pharmaceutical: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) _ Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $78.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.9 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.31, an increase of 65% in the last 12 months.

