CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 573½ 576 568 571¾ —6¼ Mar 588½ 591 579¾ 584½ —4 May 590¾ 593¾ 582¾ 587¾ —3½ Jul 590 592 583 587½ —2½ Sep 593 595½ 586¾ 591½ —2 Dec 601½ 604 595¾ 600 —1¾ Mar 609¼ 611¼ 603½ 607¾ —1¼ May 602 604¾ 602 604¾ — ¼ Jul 588 589¾ 586 589¾ +1 Sep 591 +1 Dec 597 +1¼ Mar 604½ +1¼ May 611¾ +1¼ Jul 590½ +1¼ Est. sales 80,706. Wed.'s sales 127,865 Wed.'s open int 391,025 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 419¼ 423¼ 417¾ 422½ +3½ Mar 424 427½ 422 426½ +2¾ May 426½ 429½ 424¾ 428¾ +2¼ Jul 426¾ 430 425¼ 429½ +2¾ Sep 410¼ 413¼ 409½ 412½ +2¼ Dec 408 410¾ 407¼ 410¾ +2¾ Mar 413¾ 416¼ 413 416¼ +2¾ May 415 417¾ 414¼ 417 +3 Jul 413¼ 417¼ 413¼ 417 +4¼ Sep 393 393½ 392¼ 393½ +1½ Dec 392¾ 394 392½ 393¾ +1¼ Jul 405½ +1¼ Dec 393 +¾ Est. sales 272,685. Wed.'s sales 323,440 Wed.'s open int 1,667,222 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 303 303¾ 303 303¾ +9¼ Mar 295 301¾ 295 300¾ +4¼ May 301½ 302¼ 299½ 302¼ +4½ Jul 303½ 304½ 303½ 304½ +4 Sep 289¼ +3¼ Dec 291¾ 293¾ 291¾ 293¾ +4 Mar 301 +4 May 301 +4 Jul 301 +4 Sep 301 +4 Jul 301 +4 Sep 301 +4 Est. sales 254. Wed.'s sales 767 Wed.'s open int 4,176 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1154¼ 1170¾ 1152 1168¼ +15¼ Mar 1156 1172½ 1154 1170¼ +15½ May 1153 1170 1151¼ 1168¼ +16¼ Jul 1150 1166½ 1148 1165 +16 Aug 1132½ 1145¼ 1129½ 1144½ +14¾ Sep 1076 1088 1076 1086¼ +10¾ Nov 1031½ 1040½ 1030 1040¼ +8¾ Jan 1029½ 1039 1029¼ 1038¾ +8½ Mar 1014¼ 1024¾ 1014¼ 1024¾ +9½ May 1014 1021 1014 1021 +8¾ Jul 1015¼ 1020¾ 1015¼ 1020¾ +7¾ Aug 1013¼ +7½ Sep 995 +8¼ Nov 974¼ 978 970 976¾ +7½ Jan 979¼ +7½ Mar 979¼ +7½ May 979¼ +7½ Jul 988 +7½ Aug 984½ +4 Sep 984½ +4 Nov 968½ +4 Jul 968½ +4 Nov 968¼ +4 Est. sales 195,078. Wed.'s sales 289,249 Wed.'s open int 958,905, up 10,937 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 37.81 38.72 37.81 38.68 +1.21 Jan 37.09 37.80 36.88 37.73 +.81 Mar 36.90 37.58 36.73 37.51 +.74 May 36.78 37.37 36.58 37.33 +.71 Jul 36.59 37.21 36.44 37.18 +.68 Aug 36.23 36.76 36.08 36.74 +.64 Sep 35.75 36.20 35.68 36.16 +.59 Oct 35.15 35.66 35.03 35.62 +.60 Dec 35.01 35.57 34.87 35.55 +.66 Jan 35.03 35.33 34.88 35.27 +.60 Mar 34.79 35.06 34.65 35.04 +.59 May 34.51 34.82 34.43 34.82 +.55 Jul 34.42 34.72 34.31 34.72 +.54 Aug 34.58 +.53 Sep 34.45 +.53 Oct 34.13 +.52 Dec 33.79 34.08 33.75 34.08 +.52 Jul 34.08 +.52 Oct 34.08 +.52 Dec 34.08 +.52 Est. sales 117,953. Wed.'s sales 129,568 Wed.'s open int 475,140 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 389.80 394.00 389.40 392.80 +3.30 Jan 385.60 391.00 384.70 390.00 +4.40 Mar 383.90 389.00 383.30 388.20 +4.00 May 381.30 386.30 380.60 385.60 +4.00 Jul 379.30 384.40 378.80 383.90 +4.30 Aug 372.00 375.70 372.00 375.30 +3.20 Sep 359.40 361.70 359.40 361.00 +1.60 Oct 346.00 348.60 346.00 347.90 +1.30 Dec 344.50 346.50 344.00 346.10 +1.30 Jan 342.00 343.40 341.40 342.50 +.80 Mar 335.50 336.60 334.70 336.00 +1.00 May 333.00 334.10 332.80 333.90 +1.30 Jul 333.50 335.50 333.30 334.50 +1.40 Aug 333.50 333.50 332.70 332.70 +1.30 Sep 331.50 331.70 329.60 329.60 +1.50 Oct 325.90 327.90 325.30 325.30 +1.40 Dec 326.40 327.10 324.20 324.20 +1.40 Jul 328.60 +1.40 Oct 328.60 +1.40 Dec 331.90 +1.40 Est. sales 78,009. Wed.'s sales 110,801 Wed.'s open int 415,891