CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 573½ 576 568 571¾ —6¼
Mar 588½ 591 579¾ 584½ —4
May 590¾ 593¾ 582¾ 587¾ —3½
Jul 590 592 583 587½ —2½
Sep 593 595½ 586¾ 591½ —2
Dec 601½ 604 595¾ 600 —1¾
Mar 609¼ 611¼ 603½ 607¾ —1¼
May 602 604¾ 602 604¾ ¼
Jul 588 589¾ 586 589¾ +1
Sep 591 +1
Dec 597 +1¼
Mar 604½ +1¼
May 611¾ +1¼
Jul 590½ +1¼
Est. sales 80,706. Wed.'s sales 127,865
Wed.'s open int 391,025
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 419¼ 423¼ 417¾ 422½ +3½
Mar 424 427½ 422 426½ +2¾
May 426½ 429½ 424¾ 428¾ +2¼
Jul 426¾ 430 425¼ 429½ +2¾
Sep 410¼ 413¼ 409½ 412½ +2¼
Dec 408 410¾ 407¼ 410¾ +2¾
Mar 413¾ 416¼ 413 416¼ +2¾
May 415 417¾ 414¼ 417 +3
Jul 413¼ 417¼ 413¼ 417 +4¼
Sep 393 393½ 392¼ 393½ +1½
Dec 392¾ 394 392½ 393¾ +1¼
Jul 405½ +1¼
Dec 393
Est. sales 272,685. Wed.'s sales 323,440
Wed.'s open int 1,667,222
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 303 303¾ 303 303¾ +9¼
Mar 295 301¾ 295 300¾ +4¼
May 301½ 302¼ 299½ 302¼ +4½
Jul 303½ 304½ 303½ 304½ +4
Sep 289¼ +3¼
Dec 291¾ 293¾ 291¾ 293¾ +4
Mar 301 +4
May 301 +4
Jul 301 +4
Sep 301 +4
Jul 301 +4
Sep 301 +4
Est. sales 254. Wed.'s sales 767
Wed.'s open int 4,176
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1154¼ 1170¾ 1152 1168¼ +15¼
Mar 1156 1172½ 1154 1170¼ +15½
May 1153 1170 1151¼ 1168¼ +16¼
Jul 1150 1166½ 1148 1165 +16
Aug 1132½ 1145¼ 1129½ 1144½ +14¾
Sep 1076 1088 1076 1086¼ +10¾
Nov 1031½ 1040½ 1030 1040¼ +8¾
Jan 1029½ 1039 1029¼ 1038¾ +8½
Mar 1014¼ 1024¾ 1014¼ 1024¾ +9½
May 1014 1021 1014 1021 +8¾
Jul 1015¼ 1020¾ 1015¼ 1020¾ +7¾
Aug 1013¼ +7½
Sep 995 +8¼
Nov 974¼ 978 970 976¾ +7½
Jan 979¼ +7½
Mar 979¼ +7½
May 979¼ +7½
Jul 988 +7½
Aug 984½ +4
Sep 984½ +4
Nov 968½ +4
Jul 968½ +4
Nov 968¼ +4
Est. sales 195,078. Wed.'s sales 289,249
Wed.'s open int 958,905, up 10,937
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 37.81 38.72 37.81 38.68 +1.21
Jan 37.09 37.80 36.88 37.73 +.81
Mar 36.90 37.58 36.73 37.51 +.74
May 36.78 37.37 36.58 37.33 +.71
Jul 36.59 37.21 36.44 37.18 +.68
Aug 36.23 36.76 36.08 36.74 +.64
Sep 35.75 36.20 35.68 36.16 +.59
Oct 35.15 35.66 35.03 35.62 +.60
Dec 35.01 35.57 34.87 35.55 +.66
Jan 35.03 35.33 34.88 35.27 +.60
Mar 34.79 35.06 34.65 35.04 +.59
May 34.51 34.82 34.43 34.82 +.55
Jul 34.42 34.72 34.31 34.72 +.54
Aug 34.58 +.53
Sep 34.45 +.53
Oct 34.13 +.52
Dec 33.79 34.08 33.75 34.08 +.52
Jul 34.08 +.52
Oct 34.08 +.52
Dec 34.08 +.52
Est. sales 117,953. Wed.'s sales 129,568
Wed.'s open int 475,140
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 389.80 394.00 389.40 392.80 +3.30
Jan 385.60 391.00 384.70 390.00 +4.40
Mar 383.90 389.00 383.30 388.20 +4.00
May 381.30 386.30 380.60 385.60 +4.00
Jul 379.30 384.40 378.80 383.90 +4.30
Aug 372.00 375.70 372.00 375.30 +3.20
Sep 359.40 361.70 359.40 361.00 +1.60
Oct 346.00 348.60 346.00 347.90 +1.30
Dec 344.50 346.50 344.00 346.10 +1.30
Jan 342.00 343.40 341.40 342.50 +.80
Mar 335.50 336.60 334.70 336.00 +1.00
May 333.00 334.10 332.80 333.90 +1.30
Jul 333.50 335.50 333.30 334.50 +1.40
Aug 333.50 333.50 332.70 332.70 +1.30
Sep 331.50 331.70 329.60 329.60 +1.50
Oct 325.90 327.90 325.30 325.30 +1.40
Dec 326.40 327.10 324.20 324.20 +1.40
Jul 328.60 +1.40
Oct 328.60 +1.40
Dec 331.90 +1.40
Est. sales 78,009. Wed.'s sales 110,801
Wed.'s open int 415,891

