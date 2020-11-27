Close

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 592¼ 600¼ 589¼ 596½ +8¼ Mar 600½ 607¾ 598½ 606 +9½ May 603½ 610½ 601½ 609¼ +9½ Jul 599½ 608¼ 597½ 606¾ +9¾ Sep 601¼ 610 599¾ 608¾ +9¼ Dec 608¼ 617 606¾ 615¾ +9 Mar 612¾ 622¾ 612¾ 622¼ +9¼ May 616¼ +9 Jul 595¼ 598½ 594½ 598½ +8½ Sep 599 +8 Dec 604½ +8¼ Mar 610¾ +8¼ May 613 +8¼ Jul 591¾ +11½ Est. sales 104,911. Wed.'s sales 163,104 Wed.'s open int 409,952 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 420¼ 426¼ 418½ 425½ +5½ Mar 428 435½ 425¾ 433¾ +6¼ May 430¼ 438 429 436¾ +6½ Jul 431½ 438½ 430¼ 437¼ +5¾ Sep 412½ 417½ 412¼ 417½ +5 Dec 410½ 414¾ 410¼ 414½ +3¾ Mar 415¾ 419½ 415½ 419¼ +3¼ May 416¾ 420¾ 416¾ 420¾ +3¼ Jul 417 421¼ 417 421¼ +3¾ Sep 395 395¾ 395 395¾ +1½ Dec 395¼ 396¾ 395¼ 396¾ +2 Jul 407¼ +2 Dec 396¾ +1½ Est. sales 243,025. Wed.'s sales 489,555 Wed.'s open int 1,681,027 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 287¼ 288½ 283 288½ +2¾ Mar 299½ 301¼ 296¼ 299½ — ¾ May 303¾ 304½ 300½ 303¼ —1 Jul 306¾ —1 Sep 290 — ¼ Dec 293¼ +¾ Mar 300½ +¾ May 300½ +¾ Jul 300½ +¾ Sep 300½ +¾ Jul 300½ +¾ Sep 300½ +¾ Est. sales 423. Wed.'s sales 860 Wed.'s open int 5,479 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1186 1194 1179¼ 1191¾ +7¾ Mar 1187½ 1195 1181 1192¾ +7 May 1185½ 1192¼ 1179 1191 +7 Jul 1180½ 1189 1175½ 1186¾ +7 Aug 1157 1165½ 1157 1164½ +7 Sep 1096¾ 1107¼ 1096¾ 1105¼ +6½ Nov 1050 1059 1046¼ 1057¼ +7¼ Jan 1050½ 1056¾ 1045¼ 1055¾ +6¾ Mar 1032 1039¾ 1028¾ 1039¾ +6¾ May 1028½ 1037¼ 1028¼ 1035¾ +6¼ Jul 1031 1036½ 1031 1036½ +5½ Aug 1029½ +5 Sep 1011½ +5 Nov 984 992¾ 984 991¾ +6¼ Jan 994¼ +6¼ Mar 994¼ +6¼ May 994¼ +6¼ Jul 1003 +6¼ Aug 1003 +6¼ Sep 1003 +6¼ Nov 987 +6¼ Jul 987 +6¼ Nov 986¾ +6¼ Est. sales 92,029. Wed.'s sales 178,243 Wed.'s open int 948,963, up 2,610 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 38.40 38.99 38.35 38.70 +.52 Jan 38.10 38.65 37.91 38.43 +.57 Mar 37.81 38.38 37.69 38.19 +.54 May 37.63 38.09 37.50 37.92 +.46 Jul 37.31 37.88 37.31 37.72 +.42 Aug 36.98 37.32 36.91 37.19 +.39 Sep 36.26 36.64 36.26 36.52 +.40 Oct 35.64 35.87 35.56 35.87 +.41 Dec 35.18 35.70 35.18 35.62 +.50 Jan 35.05 35.35 34.99 35.35 +.45 Mar 35.03 35.12 35.02 35.12 +.45 May 34.95 +.44 Jul 34.85 +.43 Aug 34.69 +.43 Sep 34.57 +.48 Oct 34.26 +.44 Dec 34.21 +.46 Jul 34.21 +.46 Oct 34.21 +.46 Dec 34.21 +.46 Est. sales 80,071. Wed.'s sales 163,620 Wed.'s open int 477,719, up 2,530 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 398.40 399.20 394.50 398.50 +1.60 Jan 397.10 397.40 393.10 396.30 +.40 Mar 396.10 396.30 392.00 395.20 +.40 May 390.80 392.50 388.30 392.00 +1.00 Jul 388.50 390.00 385.60 389.60 +1.10 Aug 379.00 381.50 378.20 381.50 +.80 Sep 365.60 368.20 365.40 367.70 +.50 Oct 351.20 354.00 351.20 353.80 +1.20 Dec 351.00 352.20 348.80 351.90 +1.20 Jan 348.30 349.90 347.40 349.70 +1.00 Mar 342.20 342.70 341.40 342.70 +.90 May 340.60 +1.10 Jul 341.00 +1.00 Aug 339.30 +1.00 Sep 336.20 +.90 Oct 332.40 +.80 Dec 332.50 332.50 331.90 331.90 +.90 Jul 336.30 +.90 Oct 336.30 +.90 Dec 339.60 +.90 Est. sales 59,357. Wed.'s sales 164,391 Wed.'s open int 419,862