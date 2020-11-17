Close

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 598 603¼ 592½ 595¼ —2¾ Mar 604¾ 609¼ 600¼ 603 —1¾ May 609¾ 612½ 604¼ 606¾ —1¾ Jul 607 610¼ 602 604¼ —2¼ Sep 606¾ 612½ 604½ 607 —2 Dec 618¼ 619¼ 612 614¼ —2 Mar 622 622½ 618½ 620¼ —1¾ May 615 615 613 613¾ —2¼ Jul 595½ 596½ 594¼ 596 —3½ Sep 596¾ —3½ Dec 603 —2½ Mar 600½ —2½ May 602¾ —2¼ Jul 583¾ —3¾ Est. sales 144,523. Mon.'s sales 180,808 Mon.'s open int 430,210 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 417½ 422 417¼ 420¼ +4 Mar 425 429 425 426¾ +2½ May 429 432¼ 428½ 429¾ +1½ Jul 430 433 429½ 430¾ +1 Sep 409¼ 412 409¼ 410½ +½ Dec 407 408½ 406 407½ +¼ Mar 412 412½ 410½ 411¾ — ¼ May 413½ 413½ 412½ 413 — ¼ Jul 413½ 413¾ 411½ 412¾ — ½ Sep 395 396 395 396 +1 Dec 396¼ 397½ 396 397 +¾ Jul 407½ +¾ Dec 394¾ Est. sales 366,245. Mon.'s sales 294,416 Mon.'s open int 1,757,578 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 297¼ 302¼ 295½ 296¼ Mar 309¼ 315 309¼ 311 +2¾ May 309¾ 312¾ 309¾ 310½ +1½ Jul 315¼ 315¼ 312¼ 312¼ +1 Sep 292½ +½ Dec 290 292½ 290 292½ +1 Mar 299¾ +1 May 299¾ +1 Jul 299¾ +1 Sep 299¾ +1 Jul 299¾ +1 Sep 299¾ +1 Est. sales 1,305. Mon.'s sales 873 Mon.'s open int 5,954, up 21 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1157 1178¼ 1156¼ 1169¾ +16¼ Mar 1157½ 1177¼ 1157¼ 1168½ +14 May 1156¼ 1172¼ 1155¾ 1164¾ +11¾ Jul 1154 1165½ 1150¾ 1159½ +11 Aug 1134 1146 1134 1140¾ +10¾ Sep 1090 1093¼ 1087¼ 1089 +8 Nov 1045 1051¼ 1043½ 1047¼ +2 Jan 1044 1049 1041¾ 1045½ +2¼ Mar 1030 1031¾ 1025½ 1028¾ +2¼ May 1024¾ 1027 1023¾ 1024½ +1¾ Jul 1026½ 1029¼ 1024½ 1025¾ +1¼ Aug 1019¼ +½ Sep 1000½ +½ Nov 980½ 985¾ 979½ 983¼ +2½ Jan 983¼ +2½ Mar 983¼ +2½ May 983¼ +2½ Jul 995¾ +2½ Aug 995¾ +2½ Sep 995¾ +2½ Nov 977¾ +½ Jul 977¾ +½ Nov 977½ +½ Est. sales 269,380. Mon.'s sales 185,461 Mon.'s open int 924,982, up 490 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 37.46 37.93 37.29 37.50 +.07 Jan 37.32 37.79 37.16 37.31 +.03 Mar 37.06 37.52 36.92 37.04 +.02 May 36.77 37.21 36.64 36.77 +.05 Jul 36.43 36.89 36.36 36.51 +.08 Aug 35.94 36.38 35.93 36.08 +.11 Sep 35.33 35.79 35.30 35.46 +.04 Oct 34.79 35.19 34.77 34.89 —.02 Dec 34.72 35.13 34.64 34.74 —.08 Jan 34.58 34.70 34.48 34.56 —.11 Mar 34.64 34.64 34.34 34.36 —.11 May 34.14 34.24 34.14 34.20 —.07 Jul 34.08 34.27 34.08 34.10 —.07 Aug 33.94 —.07 Sep 33.86 —.06 Oct 33.45 —.12 Dec 33.64 33.64 33.33 33.33 —.12 Jul 33.33 —.12 Oct 33.33 —.12 Dec 33.33 —.12 Est. sales 125,986. Mon.'s sales 112,237 Mon.'s open int 494,518 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 390.70 399.30 390.70 395.80 +6.50 Jan 390.80 398.30 390.80 394.70 +5.40 Mar 387.70 394.90 387.70 391.40 +5.10 May 382.90 388.60 382.80 385.30 +3.90 Jul 380.90 385.60 380.90 383.00 +3.80 Aug 375.50 378.50 375.50 376.70 +3.40 Sep 364.70 367.00 363.50 365.60 +3.00 Oct 352.50 354.30 350.30 353.00 +2.50 Dec 350.20 351.40 348.50 351.00 +2.40 Jan 347.90 349.00 347.20 348.60 +2.60 Mar 339.70 342.50 339.70 340.90 +2.40 May 337.00 340.80 337.00 338.20 +2.00 Jul 341.00 341.00 337.00 338.50 +1.90 Aug 340.00 340.00 335.90 335.90 +1.90 Sep 333.90 +1.10 Oct 328.80 +.80 Dec 325.30 328.80 325.30 328.80 +2.90 Jul 333.20 +2.90 Oct 333.20 +2.90 Dec 336.50 +2.90 Est. sales 102,125. Mon.'s sales 76,483 Mon.'s open int 453,118, up 2,655