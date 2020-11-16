Close

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 593¾ 601 586 598 +4½ Mar 602 607¾ 593½ 604¾ +2¾ May 606 611 597 608½ +3½ Jul 603 608½ 596 606½ +4¼ Sep 604 611 599 609 +4½ Dec 612 618 606½ 616¼ +4½ Mar 614 624 613½ 622 +3¾ May 609¾ 616 609 616 +3¼ Jul 590¾ 600 590¾ 599½ +3 Sep 600¼ +3 Dec 605½ +4 Mar 603 +4 May 605 +4 Jul 587½ +4 Est. sales 176,775. Fri.'s sales 162,023 Fri.'s open int 433,211 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 409 416¾ 409 416¼ +5¾ Mar 418 424¾ 418 424¼ +4¾ May 422½ 428½ 422½ 428¼ +4¼ Jul 421¾ 430 421¾ 429¾ +3½ Sep 405¼ 410¾ 405 410 +4¼ Dec 404 407¾ 403¼ 407¼ +2¾ Mar 408¼ 412¼ 408¼ 412 +3 May 412½ 414 412½ 413¼ +2½ Jul 410¼ 415 410¼ 413¼ +1¾ Sep 395 +2½ Dec 393¾ 396¾ 393½ 396¼ +2¼ Jul 406¾ +2¼ Dec 394¾ +1 Est. sales 268,400. Fri.'s sales 427,229 Fri.'s open int 1,769,356, up 5,142 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 296¼ 299¼ 294½ 296¼ + ¾ Mar 308 312 306 308¼ + ¾ May 306¼ 312 306 309 +1¾ Jul 312 312 310¾ 311¼ +1¼ Sep 290 292 290 292 +3 Dec 291½ +6¾ Mar 298¾ +6¾ May 298¾ +6¾ Jul 298¾ +6¾ Sep 298¾ +6¾ Jul 298¾ +6¾ Sep 298¾ +6¾ Est. sales 873. Fri.'s sales 1,444 Fri.'s open int 5,933 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1150¼ 1155¼ 1144 1153½ +5½ Mar 1150 1156 1145 1154½ +6½ May 1148 1154 1143 1153 +7¼ Jul 1144 1149½ 1140 1148½ +6½ Aug 1124¼ 1131 1123¼ 1130 +5¾ Sep 1078½ 1082½ 1074½ 1081 +5½ Nov 1040¼ 1046¾ 1039 1045¼ +5 Jan 1037¼ 1044½ 1037 1043¼ +5¾ Mar 1025 1028½ 1020¾ 1026½ +5½ May 1018¾ 1024¼ 1015¾ 1022¾ +6 Jul 1020 1025 1017½ 1024½ +6¾ Aug 1018¾ +6½ Sep 1000 +6½ Nov 977¼ 981½ 975½ 980¾ +4¾ Jan 980¾ +4¾ Mar 980¾ +4¾ May 980¾ +4¾ Jul 993¼ +4¾ Aug 993¼ +4¾ Sep 993¼ +4¾ Nov 977¼ +6¼ Jul 977¼ +6¼ Nov 977 +6 Est. sales 176,439. Fri.'s sales 242,685 Fri.'s open int 924,492, up 7,993 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 37.17 37.58 36.77 37.43 +.30 Jan 36.96 37.44 36.65 37.28 +.32 Mar 36.71 37.15 36.43 37.02 +.33 May 36.39 36.84 36.16 36.72 +.31 Jul 36.12 36.53 35.93 36.43 +.31 Aug 35.74 36.05 35.64 35.97 +.27 Sep 35.22 35.50 35.00 35.42 +.24 Oct 34.76 34.95 34.52 34.91 +.23 Dec 34.90 34.95 34.39 34.82 +.22 Jan 34.37 34.67 34.36 34.67 +.19 Mar 34.24 34.47 34.15 34.47 +.17 May 34.05 34.27 33.94 34.27 +.08 Jul 33.75 34.17 33.75 34.17 +.05 Aug 34.01 +.08 Sep 33.92 +.09 Oct 33.57 +.09 Dec 32.95 33.45 32.87 33.45 +.08 Jul 33.45 +.08 Oct 33.45 +.08 Dec 33.45 +.08 Est. sales 105,540. Fri.'s sales 124,928 Fri.'s open int 495,040, up 4,661 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 389.20 390.80 386.50 389.30 +1.20 Jan 389.00 390.90 386.30 389.30 +1.50 Mar 385.50 387.40 383.20 386.30 +2.10 May 380.70 383.10 379.10 381.40 +1.50 Jul 378.90 381.00 377.50 379.20 +1.10 Aug 373.30 375.10 372.00 373.30 +1.30 Sep 363.60 364.30 361.50 362.60 +1.30 Oct 351.20 352.00 349.20 350.50 +1.80 Dec 346.40 350.20 346.10 348.60 +1.80 Jan 347.60 347.80 345.60 346.00 +1.60 Mar 340.60 340.60 338.50 338.50 +2.50 May 338.00 339.00 336.20 336.20 +2.00 Jul 337.90 337.90 336.50 336.60 +1.80 Aug 335.40 335.40 334.00 334.00 +.70 Sep 332.80 +2.80 Oct 328.00 328.00 328.00 328.00 +3.40 Dec 329.00 329.00 325.80 325.90 +2.00 Jul 330.30 +2.00 Oct 330.30 +2.00 Dec 333.60 +2.00 Est. sales 70,093. Fri.'s sales 113,932 Fri.'s open int 450,463, up 372