CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|618¾
|627
|614¾
|615¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|619¾
|625¾
|614½
|615¾
|—4½
|May
|617½
|623¾
|613¼
|614½
|—4½
|Jul
|606¾
|612½
|603¾
|605¾
|—2½
|Sep
|606¾
|614¾
|606½
|608½
|—2¾
|Dec
|615½
|621½
|613¼
|615½
|—2½
|Mar
|620¼
|624
|617
|619
|—2
|May
|610¼
|—1½
|Jul
|593½
|596½
|590½
|592
|Sep
|591¾
|Dec
|604
|604
|600
|600
|+¾
|Mar
|596¼
|+¾
|May
|596¼
|+¾
|Jul
|578¾
|+¾
|Est. sales 99,725.
|Mon.'s sales 111,775
|Mon.'s open int 452,490,
|up 823
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|416¾
|422¼
|415½
|416
|—1¾
|Mar
|417½
|422¼
|415¾
|416½
|—2
|May
|418¼
|422¾
|416½
|417
|—2¼
|Jul
|418
|422½
|416½
|417¼
|—2
|Sep
|395½
|400
|394¼
|394½
|—2
|Dec
|391
|395¼
|391
|391¼
|—1
|Mar
|397¾
|400¾
|397
|397¼
|—
|½
|May
|401¼
|402
|399¾
|399¾
|Jul
|399
|403¾
|398½
|401
|+¼
|Sep
|392¼
|394¾
|392
|392
|+1¼
|Dec
|394¾
|396¾
|394
|394¼
|+¾
|Jul
|404¾
|+1
|Dec
|392½
|392½
|392
|392
|+½
|Est. sales 402,230.
|Mon.'s sales 387,501
|Mon.'s open int 1,673,198,
|up 15,681
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|304¾
|309¾
|304¼
|308
|+1½
|Mar
|304½
|307½
|304½
|305¼
|+¼
|May
|305
|305
|302¼
|302½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|306
|309¼
|303
|303
|—1
|Sep
|285¼
|—4¾
|Dec
|287½
|+1¾
|Mar
|291¾
|+1¾
|May
|291¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|291¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|291¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|291¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|291¾
|+1¾
|Est. sales 534.
|Mon.'s sales 607
|Mon.'s open int 5,693,
|up 116
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1086
|1094
|1081¾
|1082¼
|—5½
|Jan
|1083
|1088½
|1076¼
|1076½
|—7
|Mar
|1068
|1072¼
|1060
|1060¾
|—8¼
|May
|1060¼
|1064½
|1053
|1054
|—7½
|Jul
|1058¼
|1061¼
|1050½
|1051¾
|—6¾
|Aug
|1044
|1048
|1038¾
|1040
|—6¾
|Sep
|1010¼
|1011¼
|1005¼
|1005¼
|—6¼
|Nov
|980¼
|985
|977
|978
|—4¾
|Jan
|975¾
|981¾
|974
|974¾
|—4½
|Mar
|959
|961¼
|954½
|956¼
|—3½
|May
|952¾
|956½
|951¼
|952
|—3¼
|Jul
|958
|959¼
|955¾
|955¾
|—3
|Aug
|950¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|940¼
|940¼
|932
|932
|—2¾
|Nov
|920
|922¼
|918¼
|918¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|932¼
|—
|¾
|Nov
|917¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 311,187.
|Mon.'s sales 313,034
|Mon.'s open int 992,397
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|34.36
|34.70
|34.03
|34.11
|—.35
|Jan
|34.20
|34.42
|33.84
|33.92
|—.32
|Mar
|33.85
|34.12
|33.60
|33.67
|—.29
|May
|33.67
|33.89
|33.42
|33.48
|—.28
|Jul
|33.61
|33.76
|33.31
|33.40
|—.27
|Aug
|33.48
|33.51
|33.17
|33.23
|—.23
|Sep
|33.16
|33.16
|32.79
|32.96
|—.18
|Oct
|32.70
|32.75
|32.42
|32.64
|—.11
|Dec
|32.65
|32.66
|32.32
|32.54
|—.16
|Jan
|32.48
|32.48
|32.19
|32.39
|—.20
|Mar
|32.28
|32.33
|32.24
|32.27
|—.18
|May
|32.19
|32.19
|32.17
|32.17
|—.21
|Jul
|32.11
|32.15
|31.98
|32.15
|—.21
|Aug
|32.08
|—.21
|Sep
|31.81
|31.96
|31.81
|31.96
|—.20
|Oct
|31.57
|—.21
|Dec
|31.16
|31.54
|31.16
|31.54
|—.20
|Jul
|31.54
|—.20
|Oct
|31.54
|—.20
|Dec
|31.54
|—.20
|Est. sales 104,849.
|Mon.'s sales 131,228
|Mon.'s open int 470,680,
|up 5,392
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|389.40
|392.70
|383.50
|384.00
|—5.60
|Jan
|383.10
|385.00
|377.50
|377.90
|—5.20
|Mar
|369.10
|370.60
|364.40
|364.80
|—4.30
|May
|357.70
|358.20
|353.40
|353.80
|—3.90
|Jul
|352.70
|353.60
|349.40
|349.90
|—2.80
|Aug
|345.00
|346.80
|343.70
|344.20
|—2.20
|Sep
|337.80
|339.20
|336.40
|336.70
|—1.60
|Oct
|327.80
|330.10
|326.90
|327.30
|—1.10
|Dec
|327.20
|329.30
|325.90
|326.70
|—1.00
|Jan
|325.70
|327.60
|324.50
|324.90
|—1.00
|Mar
|320.00
|320.30
|317.40
|318.00
|—.10
|May
|316.50
|317.70
|315.20
|315.60
|+.10
|Jul
|318.00
|319.00
|316.10
|316.50
|+.30
|Aug
|318.30
|318.50
|315.10
|315.10
|+.20
|Sep
|318.20
|318.20
|312.90
|312.90
|—.90
|Oct
|310.20
|312.00
|307.60
|307.60
|+1.20
|Dec
|307.70
|310.50
|307.30
|307.30
|+1.40
|Jul
|311.70
|+1.40
|Oct
|311.70
|+1.40
|Dec
|315.00
|+1.40
|Est. sales 100,601.
|Mon.'s sales 89,338
|Mon.'s open int 447,269,
|up 757
