CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 544¾ 548½ 539½ 540 +6
Dec 543¾ 556¾ 542¾ 548¼ +4½
Mar 552½ 564¾ 551¾ 557¼ +4¼
May 557½ 569½ 557¼ 562¾ +4½
Jul 557¾ 568 557 562 +4¼
Sep 562¾ 572¾ 562¾ 567¼ +3¾
Dec 575 581¾ 574½ 576¾ +3¼
Mar 584¾ 588 582¼ 583¼ +2½
May 582¾ +2½
Jul 570½ 575 570½ 571¾ +1¼
Sep 568½ +1½
Dec 584½ +1½
Mar 584½ +1½
May 584½ +1½
Jul 568 568 567 567 +1½
Est. sales 101,649. Wed.'s sales 75,376
Wed.'s open int 374,408
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 349¾ 357¾ 349¾ 357¼ +7¼
Dec 360 366¾ 359½ 365 +4¾
Mar 370½ 376¼ 369¾ 375 +4¼
May 377 382¼ 376½ 381½ +4
Jul 381¼ 386 381 385¼ +3½
Sep 378¾ 383 378½ 382½ +3¾
Dec 385¼ 388¼ 384¾ 387¾ +2½
Mar 393¾ 397 393¾ 396½ +2½
May 398½ 401½ 398½ 401½ +2¼
Jul 402½ 405½ 402½ 405¼ +2¼
Sep 391 391 390¾ 390¾
Dec 395¾ 396¼ 395¼ 395¾ ¼
Jul 409¼
Dec 396½
Est. sales 328,246. Wed.'s sales 219,518
Wed.'s open int 1,396,942, up 88
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 271½ +4½
Dec 268½ 273¼ 267 272¼ +4½
Mar 270 273 270 272¼ +4½
May 272 272 271 271 +5¼
Jul 271 +5¼
Sep 275 +5¼
Dec 284 +5¼
Mar 284 +5
May 284 +5¼
Jul 284 +5¼
Sep 284 +5¼
Est. sales 269. Wed.'s sales 161
Wed.'s open int 5,115
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 983½ 986¼ 982½ 985 +5¼
Nov 978¾ 982 974¼ 977½ —1¼
Jan 983 985¾ 978½ 981½ —1¾
Mar 980¾ 983½ 976¾ 980 —1¼
May 981½ 983¾ 977¾ 980½ —1½
Jul 983¾ 986 979¾ 982½ —1¾
Aug 981 982¼ 978½ 979 —2½
Sep 964¾ 965 961¾ 962¼ —3¾
Nov 953¼ 954½ 947½ 949¾ —4½
Jan 952¾ 954¼ 948¾ 950¼ —4¼
Mar 938½ 939 934¼ 936¼ —3½
May 937 937½ 932½ 934¾ —3
Jul 940½ 941¼ 936½ 938¾ —3½
Aug 937¼ —3
Sep 927¾ —4¾
Nov 921½ 922½ 920½ 922½ —3¾
Jul 941 —3¾
Nov 920 —2½
Est. sales 155,484. Wed.'s sales 224,041
Wed.'s open int 904,693, up 12,788
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Sep 33.18 33.20 33.13 33.13 —.08
Oct 32.95 33.22 32.88 33.03 +.03
Dec 33.14 33.43 33.06 33.20 —.01
Jan 33.33 33.57 33.23 33.35 —.03
Mar 33.45 33.72 33.39 33.51 —.03
May 33.59 33.85 33.53 33.66 —.02
Jul 33.70 33.95 33.66 33.79
Aug 33.80 33.80 33.64 33.71
Sep 33.49 33.68 33.44 33.53 —.01
Oct 33.22 33.38 33.08 33.23 —.01
Dec 33.21 33.39 33.13 33.26 —.01
Jan 33.23 —.01
Mar 33.21
May 33.18 33.24 33.08 33.18 —.01
Jul 33.28 33.34 33.14 33.23 —.01
Aug 33.23 +.01
Sep 33.18 +.01
Oct 33.19 +.01
Dec 32.66 32.76 32.58 32.76 —.10
Jul 32.76 —.10
Oct 32.76 —.10
Dec 32.76 —.10
Est. sales 93,473. Wed.'s sales 123,467
Wed.'s open int 465,578
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 310.90 312.00 310.50 311.10 +.20
Oct 313.80 314.40 311.70 312.70 —.20
Dec 319.00 319.40 316.80 317.50 —.60
Jan 320.70 321.10 318.70 319.30 —.70
Mar 320.60 321.00 318.80 319.50 —.60
May 320.00 320.40 318.20 319.00 —.60
Jul 320.20 320.60 318.50 319.00 —.70
Aug 320.10 320.10 318.00 318.20 —.90
Sep 315.90 316.70 315.30 315.60 —1.40
Oct 311.90 312.90 310.20 311.00 —2.00
Dec 313.00 313.00 310.00 310.90 —1.70
Jan 310.00 310.20 310.00 310.20 —1.40
Mar 305.00 305.60 305.00 305.40 —1.30
May 304.60 304.90 303.60 304.00 —1.70
Jul 306.00 306.30 305.10 305.40 —1.80
Aug 304.80 —1.80
Sep 303.30 —1.90
Oct 302.00 —1.80
Dec 303.20 303.40 302.90 303.40 +.30
Jul 305.60 +.30
Oct 305.60 +.30
Dec 308.90 +.30
Est. sales 91,861. Wed.'s sales 114,428
Wed.'s open int 453,820, up 2,898