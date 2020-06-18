CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 488½ 492 480½ 483½ —5¼
Sep 493¾ 497 485¾ 488¾ —5¼
Dec 503 506 495 498 —5
Mar 512 515½ 505 507½ —5
May 517 521 511¼ 513 —4¾
Jul 518 523 513 514¾ —5
Sep 529¼ 529½ 521 521½ —4¾
Dec 536 537¾ 532¼ 532¼ —4¼
Mar 539¾ —4
May 541¼ —4
Jul 533¾ —4
Est. sales 129,871. Wed.'s sales 147,449
Wed.'s open int 417,846, up 4,425
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 329¾ 333¾ 328¾ 331
Sep 334¾ 338½ 333¼ 335½
Dec 342½ 346½ 341 342¾
Mar 353¾ 357¼ 352 354
May 360¼ 363½ 358½ 361 +1
Jul 365 368¼ 363½ 366 +1
Sep 363¾ 368 363 365½
Dec 371¼ 374¾ 370¼ 372½
Mar 383 383 380¾ 382¼
May 385¾ 387½ 385¾ 387½
Jul 389¼ 393¼ 389¼ 391½
Sep 380½
Dec 381 381 378¼ 380
Jul 396¼
Dec 382½
Est. sales 419,674. Wed.'s sales 474,716
Wed.'s open int 1,576,729
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 304¾ 307¾ 301½ 306 +1
Sep 285¾ 287½ 283¾ 285¾ +2¼
Dec 276¾ 282 276¾ 280¼ +3
Mar 283¼ +2
May 284
Jul 284
Sep 283¾
Dec 269
Mar 269
May 269
Jul 269
Sep 269
Est. sales 489. Wed.'s sales 1,092
Wed.'s open int 4,423
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 871 876½ 870 873 +1¾
Aug 871¾ 876¼ 870¾ 872½
Sep 870¼ 874¾ 869¾ 871
Nov 877 880¼ 875 876 ½
Jan 878¾ 883¼ 878¼ 879¼ ½
Mar 877 879½ 873¾ 875 —1¼
May 876½ 879 873¼ 874½ —2
Jul 883 886½ 878¾ 882¼ —1½
Aug 886½ 886½ 883 883 —1¾
Sep 881½ 881½ 877¾ 877¾ —1½
Nov 874½ 878½ 869½ 874 —1½
Jan 879¾ —1¾
Mar 872 874 872 874 —1
May 876 876¾ 876 876¾ —2
Jul 882¾ —2
Aug 882 —1¾
Sep 879¾ —1¾
Nov 885 885 875½ 875½ —1¾
Jul 895½ —1¾
Nov 895½ 895½ 883¾ 883¾ —1¾
Est. sales 207,409. Wed.'s sales 250,029
Wed.'s open int 876,634
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 28.06 28.20 27.81 28.06 —.04
Aug 28.27 28.38 28.01 28.25 —.03
Sep 28.42 28.52 28.16 28.40 —.03
Oct 28.57 28.67 28.33 28.55 —.03
Dec 28.87 29.00 28.65 28.87 —.04
Jan 28.98 29.23 28.90 29.12 —.03
Mar 29.27 29.40 29.10 29.28 —.03
May 29.41 29.54 29.22 29.42 —.04
Jul 29.61 29.74 29.45 29.63 —.03
Aug 29.73 29.74 29.63 29.71 —.03
Sep 29.79 29.79 29.63 29.75 —.03
Oct 29.88 29.88 29.56 29.74
Dec 29.83 30.00 29.71 29.92 —.02
Jan 30.12 —.01
Mar 30.34 —.03
May 30.51 —.10
Jul 30.86 +.01
Aug 30.91 +.01
Sep 30.71 +.01
Oct 30.71 +.01
Dec 31.32 +.01
Jul 31.32 +.01
Oct 31.32 +.01
Dec 31.32 +.01
Est. sales 102,184. Wed.'s sales 120,792
Wed.'s open int 460,293
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 287.80 290.80 287.30 288.80 +1.00
Aug 289.70 292.50 289.40 290.60 +.90
Sep 291.20 293.40 290.80 291.40 +.40
Oct 292.40 294.50 291.90 292.50 +.30
Dec 295.30 297.00 294.50 295.20 +.30
Jan 295.70 297.80 295.30 295.90 +.30
Mar 294.90 297.10 294.70 295.30 +.30
May 294.20 296.60 293.80 294.40
Jul 296.30 298.80 295.80 296.50 —.10
Aug 297.30 299.60 296.60 297.10 —.10
Sep 296.90 299.00 295.80 296.40 —.30
Oct 296.00 297.40 294.60 294.80 —.30
Dec 295.00 298.40 295.00 295.70 —.20
Jan 296.30 —.30
Mar 296.50 —.30
May 299.00 299.00 296.40 296.40 —1.00
Jul 301.00 301.00 299.50 299.50 —1.20
Aug 301.00 301.50 301.00 301.50 +.80
Sep 301.50 +.80
Oct 301.50 +.30
Dec 301.00 301.00 300.20 300.20 —.50
Jul 300.20 —.50
Oct 300.20 —.50
Dec 300.20 —.50
Est. sales 123,498. Wed.'s sales 127,210
Wed.'s open int 448,282