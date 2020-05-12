https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Close-15265156.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|521¾
|—3
|Jul
|518
|518¼
|507¾
|514½
|—2¾
|Sep
|521¾
|521¾
|511¾
|517½
|—3¼
|Dec
|530
|531¼
|521¾
|527½
|—2½
|Mar
|538¾
|539¼
|530½
|536¼
|—2¼
|May
|541
|541
|533¼
|539¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|533¾
|537¼
|528¼
|535¾
|Sep
|532¾
|539½
|532¾
|539½
|+¼
|Dec
|545¾
|550
|542¾
|550
|+¾
|Mar
|550¼
|555
|549¼
|555
|+1¼
|May
|549¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|531½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 99,736.
|Mon.'s sales 91,154
|Mon.'s open int 349,027,
|up 2,751
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|318¾
|324½
|312¾
|323¾
|+5¼
|Jul
|318¼
|324
|314½
|322¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|323¾
|328
|320¼
|326
|+2
|Dec
|334½
|337½
|330¾
|335¾
|+1
|Mar
|347¾
|350
|343¾
|348½
|+¾
|May
|355½
|357
|351½
|356
|+¾
|Jul
|360½
|362
|356½
|361¼
|+¾
|Sep
|356½
|360
|355¼
|358¾
|+¾
|Dec
|364
|366½
|361¼
|365½
|+1
|Mar
|371¾
|375
|371¼
|375
|+1
|May
|378½
|381
|377¼
|381
|+1½
|Jul
|381
|384¼
|380½
|384¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|373¼
|Dec
|372
|375¼
|372
|373½
|Jul
|387
|Dec
|380¾
|Est. sales 321,802.
|Mon.'s sales 186,348
|Mon.'s open int 1,396,718,
|up 1,220
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|320¾
|+2
|Jul
|303
|305
|301
|304¼
|+2
|Sep
|276
|276¾
|276
|276¾
|+2½
|Dec
|266¾
|270
|266¾
|269½
|+3
|Mar
|271¾
|+3
|May
|274¾
|+3
|Jul
|274¾
|+3
|Sep
|282
|+3
|Dec
|282
|+3
|Mar
|282
|+3
|Jul
|282
|+3
|Sep
|282
|+3
|Est. sales 235.
|Mon.'s sales 316
|Mon.'s open int 3,790,
|up 103
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|852¾
|854¾
|847½
|849¼
|—3
|Jul
|854
|858
|849½
|852
|—3
|Aug
|854¾
|859
|851
|853½
|—2¼
|Sep
|854¼
|858¾
|850¾
|853¼
|—2
|Nov
|857
|862¾
|853¾
|857
|—1½
|Jan
|858½
|863½
|854¾
|858½
|—1
|Mar
|843¼
|849
|841
|844
|—
|¾
|May
|840
|845
|837¼
|839¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|847¼
|852
|844¾
|847
|—1¼
|Aug
|848
|848
|847½
|847½
|—1½
|Sep
|843¼
|—1¼
|Nov
|840
|846¼
|839¾
|841¼
|—
|½
|Jan
|848
|—
|¼
|Mar
|846
|—
|½
|May
|850½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|856
|—
|¼
|Aug
|855¼
|Sep
|855¼
|Nov
|855½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|875½
|—
|¼
|Nov
|872
|Est. sales 164,215.
|Mon.'s sales 162,300
|Mon.'s open int 842,801,
|up 3,117
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|26.05
|26.09
|25.93
|25.98
|—.21
|Jul
|26.45
|26.54
|26.10
|26.26
|—.23
|Aug
|26.66
|26.73
|26.30
|26.45
|—.23
|Sep
|26.82
|26.89
|26.47
|26.61
|—.23
|Oct
|27.02
|27.05
|26.65
|26.77
|—.23
|Dec
|27.30
|27.36
|26.93
|27.07
|—.24
|Jan
|27.48
|27.52
|27.13
|27.24
|—.24
|Mar
|27.60
|27.62
|27.27
|27.37
|—.25
|May
|27.75
|27.77
|27.41
|27.50
|—.25
|Jul
|27.97
|27.99
|27.62
|27.73
|—.24
|Aug
|27.75
|27.98
|27.75
|27.81
|—.23
|Sep
|28.06
|28.06
|27.87
|27.87
|—.23
|Oct
|27.78
|28.05
|27.78
|27.87
|—.20
|Dec
|27.94
|28.21
|27.89
|28.03
|—.20
|Jan
|28.23
|—.20
|Mar
|28.49
|—.19
|May
|28.53
|—.20
|Jul
|28.89
|—.19
|Aug
|28.97
|—.19
|Sep
|28.77
|—.19
|Oct
|28.77
|—.19
|Dec
|28.78
|—.19
|Jul
|28.78
|—.19
|Oct
|28.78
|—.19
|Dec
|28.78
|—.19
|Est. sales 64,047.
|Mon.'s sales 71,903
|Mon.'s open int 462,722
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|286.60
|288.60
|286.60
|288.60
|+2.30
|Jul
|290.10
|293.70
|290.00
|292.10
|+1.80
|Aug
|291.30
|294.10
|290.90
|292.80
|+1.60
|Sep
|292.40
|295.20
|292.30
|294.10
|+1.40
|Oct
|293.40
|296.00
|293.20
|295.00
|+1.40
|Dec
|296.00
|298.50
|295.70
|297.40
|+1.20
|Jan
|297.00
|299.30
|296.60
|298.20
|+1.30
|Mar
|292.00
|294.20
|291.70
|293.50
|+1.60
|May
|290.00
|291.60
|289.30
|290.90
|+1.40
|Jul
|292.00
|294.10
|291.80
|293.00
|+1.00
|Aug
|294.90
|295.00
|293.60
|293.80
|+1.00
|Sep
|294.70
|294.70
|293.10
|293.40
|+.80
|Oct
|293.90
|294.00
|292.00
|292.30
|+1.00
|Dec
|294.90
|295.10
|292.50
|293.30
|+.90
|Jan
|293.20
|+.80
|Mar
|293.80
|+.80
|May
|293.80
|+.80
|Jul
|293.80
|+.80
|Aug
|293.80
|+.80
|Sep
|293.80
|+.80
|Oct
|293.80
|+.80
|Dec
|293.80
|+.80
|Jul
|293.80
|+.80
|Oct
|293.80
|+.80
|Dec
|293.80
|+.80
|Est. sales 65,937.
|Mon.'s sales 76,447
|Mon.'s open int 428,935,
|up 3,276
View Comments